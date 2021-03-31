MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County farmer is accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of feed from another farmer.
Curtis D. Maurer, 59, of rural Manchester, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with two counts of felony first-degree theft.
Court documents state that the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department investigated Maurer’s “custom cattle feeding operation” at two sites in the county.
The cattle at those sites were owned by Kenneth Moellers, of Cresco, who provided both corn and protein to be fed to the cattle. Documents state that Maurer “used an excess amount of feed provided by the victim to feed his own cattle” from October 2019 to December 2020.
Documents place the theft of corn and of protein at more than $10,000 each.