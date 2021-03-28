Local cities and counties will be joining residents this year in receiving sizable stimulus payments from the federal government.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden this month, about $350 billion of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill will be distributed to every state, city and county government in the country, with each entity receiving a different allotment based on population and economic factors.
The National League of Cities, using the bill’s methodology, currently projects that the City of Dubuque will receive $27.4 million, while Dubuque County is projected to receive about $18.9 million. Counties and municipalities will receive 50% of their stimulus funds by May, while the remaining 50% will be received within the next 12 months.
However, county and city governments are unaware of how they will be allowed to spend the funds, with the U.S. Department of the Treasury still drafting spending rules prior to the funds being allocated.
“It’s the million-dollar question,” said Adam Ruechel, city manager for Platteville, Wis., which is projected to receive $1.2 million. “We won’t know exactly how we can spend the money until those rules are sent out.”
The bill does provide a broad outline of how cities will be able to use the funds, including replacing lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, providing assistance for local households and businesses, investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure and providing premium pay for essential workers.
CITY OF DUBUQUE
In a staff memo submitted to Dubuque City Council members on Wednesday, City Manager Mike Van Milligen outlined the city’s current plans for how it intends to spend the funds it will receive.
“We have information on what they believe the rules are going to be,” Van Milligen said.
For fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the city is estimated to have about $7.6 million in lost revenue related to COVID-19. However, due to freezes on employee positions, travel budgets and equipment replacements, the city will be able to use $2.6 million of revenue-loss-replacement funds instead on previously planned or new projects, including providing $250,000 in utility bill assistance, spending $850,000 to add 5 miles to planned street overlay projects and allocating $333,000 for improvements to Grand River Center.
The remaining funds, totaling nearly $20 million, would be spent on a variety of city projects and assistance programs.
About $500,000 will be used to provide assistance to local businesses, nonprofit organizations and arts groups impacted by the pandemic.
Major projects also will receive funding, including $6.65 million to construct improvements to the Catfish Creek lift station and force main, $3 million to extend broadband fiber infrastructure to public facilities and $3.35 million for a Bee Branch sanitary sewer project.
Local parks and recreational facilities also will benefit from the stimulus payments, with funds directed toward improvements for Eagle Point, Eagle Valley and Jefferson parks and Flora and Sutton swimming pools.
Van Milligen added that the stimulus payment will allow the city to unfreeze many positions, avoid budget cuts and layoffs and replace necessary equipment.
He said all the planned uses of the funds will require the City Council to pass future budget amendments.
Jennifer Larson, director of finance and budget for the city, said she and the city manager avoided using the funds to pay for additional requested improvement packages from city departments in order to avoid adding onto the city’s future recurring costs.
“This is only a one-time source of funding,” Larson said. “If we were to use the money to fund something that required recurring payments in the future, we would need to raise taxes.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Dubuque County officials have not yet determined how they intend to spend the nearly $18.9 million the county will receive from the federal government.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough said she believes the county needs more guidance from the federal government before it can begin determining how the money will be allocated.
“We’re looking for the regulations to come out to better understand how the money can be spent,” she said. “It’s certainly an amazing opportunity to look at the gaps in services and infrastructure that we have come to identify, but we can’t make any decision for that yet.”
County Supervisor Jay Wickham said he believes the funds will be spent on a range of county initiatives, including providing assistance to local businesses, increasing investment in COVID-19 health and safety measures, replenishing spent county funds and investing in infrastructure and capital projects.
“I think we are going to have a lot of leeway with where we can spend this money, which makes it a wonderful opportunity for us,” he said. “There’s a lot of good work that could be done with it.”
PLATTEVILLE AND GALENA
Ruechel said Platteville city officials have discussed using the funds to expand broadband internet access throughout the city, along with replacing lost city revenue.
“We’ve had some conversations,’ Ruechel said. “There’s going to be a lot of looking at what we can and cannot do.”
The City of Galena, Ill., is projected to receive about $390,000.
City Administrator Mark Moran said City Council members have not discussed how the funding will be used, but added that he expects the dollars will help make up lost revenue and support water and sewer projects.