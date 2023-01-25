MANCHESTER, Iowa — In an effort to keep an airport expansion project moving forward, the Manchester City Council has instructed the city attorney to once again reach out to holdout property owners. Should those continued negotiations fail, the council showed by a 4-1 vote that it possesses the political will to possibly move forward with eminent domain proceedings.

For several years, the council has been attempting to acquire several tracts of land to facilitate its goal of expanding the Manchester Municipal Airport to satisfy Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements.

