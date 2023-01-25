MANCHESTER, Iowa — In an effort to keep an airport expansion project moving forward, the Manchester City Council has instructed the city attorney to once again reach out to holdout property owners. Should those continued negotiations fail, the council showed by a 4-1 vote that it possesses the political will to possibly move forward with eminent domain proceedings.
For several years, the council has been attempting to acquire several tracts of land to facilitate its goal of expanding the Manchester Municipal Airport to satisfy Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements.
The runway at the airport currently is too small to add an instrument approach, which is required for most modern aircraft. In some cases, because of the runway’s length, insurance companies won’t even allow aircraft to land.
After several environmental studies and deliberations with engineers and the FAA, it was determined the best course of action was to expand the runway north-south, which would require the city to take possession of several adjoining properties.
While successful on several fronts, the city has reached an impasse with a few property owners. By a 4-1 vote, with Council Member Linda Schmitt dissenting, the council authorized City Attorney Jim Peters to enter negotiations with the remaining property owners and to begin eminent domain proceedings if he is unable to reach an agreement.
“We’re into this so far right now, with years and years of commitment and investment in the airport, that there’s really no turning back,” Council Member Dean Sherman said. “We have to proceed and maintain the airport and make improvements.”
There are five holdout tracts owned by three entities: a 10.63-acre tract and 33.61-acre tract owned by Todd and Angela Summers, 8.62 acres owned by Kevin and Mary Offerman and 0.42 and 0.43 acres owned by TNT Farms (Elizabeth Beswick-Todd).
City documents state that the Summers were offered a total of $460,000, the Offermans $134,000 and TNT Farms $3,000 to acquire the areas as permanent easements or $26,000 for the fee acquisition of the area needed for the project. Property owners were given until Aug. 1, 2022, to accept or make a reasonable counteroffer.
Grants from the FAA would cover 90% of the costs, and the city would be on the hook for around $63,400 if all three properties were purchased.
Because the city will be using federal dollars for the acquisition, City Manager Tim Vick said a process must be followed to justify the prices the city is willing to pay. The tracts have been appraised, and property owners have been given the opportunity to counter those figures or submit their own.
“We’ve had some give and takes, some back and forth, but everything else has just stalled out,” Vick said.
Sherman asked if the FAA was aware of the current situation, and Vick said they were.
“We don’t take it lightly,” Sherman said of potentially using eminent domain. “It’s a serious venture that could cost a lot of money. It’s hard to make these choices, but in my mind, there’s no other way to proceed.”
