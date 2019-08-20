A local business owner and the Dubuque County engineer agree that a stretch of Hales Mill Road between Asbury and Durango, Iowa, needs to be improved for safety.
On Monday, they agreed to disagree about the best approach to reducing the possibility of crashes.
“I think we all want to do the right thing,” said Mike Riniker, owner of Diversified Mechanical Services vehicle repair shop at 16827 Hales Mill Road. “I would hate to see anybody get hurt.”
Riniker believes a slope in the roadway, beginning in the center of the road and descending toward his property, has contributed to crashes in the area.
Riniker proposed that the county pare down the road, then establish a better crown that avoids the steep slope.
“I definitely get the feeling that this could be made much safer if (the road was pared down),” he said.
Dubuque County engineering staff argue that increasing the slope on the side of the roadway adjacent to Riniker’s property will have the same effect on road safety and that paring the roadway down from curve to curve would significantly increase the costs of the project.
“We’re looking at a couple hundred thousand dollars to (pare) it from curve to curve,” said County Engineer Anthony Bardgett.
He said the lane closest to Riniker’s property features an approximately 7% to 8% slope, compared to a 2% to 3% slope on the other lane.
“What we’re planning on doing is wedging this one lane back up to more of a 3 or 4% slope, and it would bring it up to more of a normal cross-section in this section of the road past Mr. Riniker’s property,” Bardgett said. “That will help keep the traffic from wanting to tip off the road and stay in this straight section before the next curve. In addition, what we’re looking at doing is adding some edge-line rumble stripes around these curves to notify traffic that if you’re drifting a little bit, there’s an edge of the road there and stay in your lane.”
Bardgett and Riniker met outside Riniker’s business for about an hour Monday morning. Dubuque County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Baker, county Assistant Engineer Russell Weber, Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Shane O’Brien, a retired Dubuque police officer, accompanied Bardgett and Riniker as the pair discussed the roadway.
“We let our engineers make the decisions on the road, and the redesign will be much better than it is now,” Baker said.
Riniker said he advocated for paring the road because once the resurfacing project already underway in the area is complete, he thinks it is unlikely crews would address the issue again for several years.
“I don’t want to have to say, ‘Gee, I wish I would have pushed a little harder,’” he said.
Bardgett said he feels confident the planned improvements will increase safety.
“I’ll walk away from this project saying we made this a much safer road,” he said.