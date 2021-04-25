Greater Dubuque Development Corp. announced that Jason White is joining the team as vice president of business services. Most recently, White served as the president and CEO of Greater Oshkosh (Wis.) Economic Development Corp. He has worked in economic development for nearly 20 years. In his role with GDDC, White will be responsible for managing operations and driving innovation in business services, according to a press release. He also will be involved with national marketing, with a focus on supporting area employers and growing the regional economy.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following:
Tracey Tomkins was hired as a customer care representative.
Hailey Julson was hired as a customer care representative.
Matthew Hillard was promoted to regional loan origination team lead.