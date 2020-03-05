Officials from a state education board are working on a settlement with a former Dubuque teacher who pleaded guilty to being drunk at school.
Erin S. Ellerbach was scheduled to have a hearing this week before an administrative law judge on behalf of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. However, the hearing was not held because the parties are currently working out a settlement, board officials said.
Ellerbach pleaded guilty last year to a charge of public intoxication after an incident in December 2018 at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque.
Dubuque police received a report that Ellerbach was possibly drunk at school. She took a breath test that showed her blood alcohol content was above the legal limit to drive, authorities have said.
Ellerbach resigned from the district after her arrest.
State board officials also alleged that Ellerbach was under the influence of alcohol at work in October 2018. Board officials charged her with violating state administrative code in connection with the incidents.