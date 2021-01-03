Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Thomas Tigges, account administrator.
Matthew Abdy, client service representative.
Andrew Archer, casualty claims specialist.
Charles Schrup, client service representative.
Cynthia Rallo-Gaspie, RN case manager.
Troy Wallis, transportation director.
Darin Shireman, marketer.
Zachary Kelly, casualty claims representative.
Tina Bower, account administrator.
•
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced:
Robert Daughters was appointed help desk manager at the operations center in Dubuque.
Jason Davis was appointed insurance agent at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Ed Dorantes-Ortiz was appointed member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Jasko Porcic was appointed mortgage closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
•
Heartland Financial USA announced:
Ty Wittman was promoted to digital technology supervisor.
Adam Merkes was promoted to business systems administrator.
Emma Burkart was hired as deposit special services technician.
•
MedOne announced hiring:
Kate Dirkes, clinical pharmacist.
Kris Egan, member advocate.
Maddie Roling, provider relations specialist.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced hiring:
Kaylee Coble, administrative assistant.
Lauren Novak, administrative assistant II.