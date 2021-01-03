Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:

Thomas Tigges, account administrator.

Matthew Abdy, client service representative.

Andrew Archer, casualty claims specialist.

Charles Schrup, client service representative.

Cynthia Rallo-Gaspie, RN case manager.

Troy Wallis, transportation director.

Darin Shireman, marketer.

Zachary Kelly, casualty claims representative.

Tina Bower, account administrator.

Dupaco Community Credit Union announced:

Robert Daughters was appointed help desk manager at the operations center in Dubuque.

Jason Davis was appointed insurance agent at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.

Ed Dorantes-Ortiz was appointed member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.

Jasko Porcic was appointed mortgage closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.

Heartland Financial USA announced:

Ty Wittman was promoted to digital technology supervisor.

Adam Merkes was promoted to business systems administrator.

Emma Burkart was hired as deposit special services technician.

MedOne announced hiring:

Kate Dirkes, clinical pharmacist.

Kris Egan, member advocate.

Maddie Roling, provider relations specialist.

Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced hiring:

Kaylee Coble, administrative assistant.

Lauren Novak, administrative assistant II.

