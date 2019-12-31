To cut electricity costs, the Village of Dickeyville intends to construct a solar array at its wastewater treatment plant.
Village officials estimate the array, which comes at a price of $67,000, will save about $7,000 annually, according to Public Works Director Dale Neis.
A portion of the project will be financed with almost $12,000 in grants currently in the village’s possession and the remainder with funds from the village’s water department.
The village is working with K D Engineering Consultants, of Dodgeville, to develop a request for proposals in coming weeks and intends to install the array by June 30.