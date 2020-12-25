A man has been sentenced to probation for his role in a gunpoint robbery in Dubuque.
Patrick O. Kleckner, 28, of Savanna, Ill., recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to five years of probation, including being ordered to reside at a residential treatment facility for one year. He had pleaded guilty to first-degree theft while being a habitual offender.
Court documents state that Kleckner; Leam A. Tank, 28; Chelsey A. Sisler, 31; and Heather M. Martin, 31, were among a group of people doing drugs in Martin’s room at a Dubuque hotel on Aug. 27. Tank, Sisler and another person left the room and got into a vehicle, and Martin and Kleckner left shortly after.
Martin reported that Kleckner grabbed Martin’s wallet and they struggled as Kleckner tried to get into the vehicle with it. Martin then saw that Tank was pointing a gun at her head, so she let go, and the vehicle fled the area, the documents state.
The wallet contained $500, credit cards and other items.
In interviews with police, Tank admitted to having a gun and telling Martin to let go of the wallet, documents state. Kleckner admitted to being involved in the robbery, and Sisler admitted to using money stolen from Martin to rent a room at the Platteville motel.
Tank and Sisler both are charged with first-degree robbery and have pleaded not guilty. Tank’s next court hearing is set for Jan. 25. Sisler’s next hearing is set for March 15.