DARLINGTON, Wis. — A man was injured and a horse killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a buggy early Sunday outside of Darlington.
Authorities seek tips as they work to locate the vehicle’s driver.
Joseph S. King, 20, of Darlington, was transported to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that deputies responded at about 3 a.m. Sunday to the 17000 block of Wisconsin 81 after the crash was reported.
King was driving an open buggy pulled by a horse east on Wisconsin 81 when the buggy was struck from behind by an eastbound vehicle.
King, the buggy and the horse were all thrown into the south ditch. King was injured, the horse was killed, and the buggy was severely damaged.
The eastbound vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, according to the release. King was able to make it to a nearby residence, and the occupants called 911.
The sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating the driver and vehicle that left the scene. Call the sheriff’s department at 608-776-4870 with information.