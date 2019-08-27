MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A Manchester man faces a felony charge for allegedly causing nearly $24,000 in damage to headstones in an area cemetery earlier this month.
Malachi C. Montes, 26, was arrested this week on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. He made an initial appearance Monday morning in Iowa District Court for Delaware County where his bond was set at $15,000.
Manchester police responded to Oakland Cemetery on Aug. 16 to investigate a report of vandalism, according to court documents. An officer reported finding 25 headstones that were moved or tipped over, as well as four that were broken.
Multiple people identified Montes in connection to the vandalism, police said.
During an interview with law enforcement, Montes admitted pushing over a rock in the cemetery, according to court documents. He also said he was intoxicated and under the influence of prescription drugs at the time of the vandalism.