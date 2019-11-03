Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Chicken taco or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, refried beans and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday: Chili with pretzel or deli ham sandwich, broccoli and pears.
Wednesday: Deep-dish pepperoni pizza or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, celery sticks and fruit mix.
Thursday: Pancakes with sausage patty or deli turkey sandwich, potato triangle and orange juice.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed carrots and apple slices.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes and pears.
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers or mini corn dogs, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, steamed peas, pears.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed carrots, pineapple.
Friday: Mozzarella breadsticks or fish and cheese sub, mixed vegetables and fruit salad.
Dubuque Public High Schools
Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheeseburger on a bun, broccoli and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo pasta with garlic breadstick or turkey melt, celery sticks and pineapple.
Wednesday: Idaho nachos with pretzel or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, garden salad and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or mini corn dogs, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Friday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or fish and cheese sub, steamed corn and peaches.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Pepperoni pizza or sloppy joe on a bun, peas and pineapple.
Tuesday: Soft-shell taco or chicken bacon ranch wrap, refried beans and orange wedges.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a bun or nachos with cheese and salsa, french fries and peaches.
Thursday: Chili dog on a bun or cheese quesadilla, fresh greens and strawberries.
Friday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and applesauce.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Mandarin orange chicken with bread, romaine salad and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: French toast sticks with syrup, triangle potato and honeydew melon.
Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, au gratin potatoes and sliced pears.
Thursday: Spaghetti with marinara sauce and garlic toast, California blend vegetables and applesauce.
Friday: Cheese sticks with marinara sauce, glazed carrots and sliced peaches.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken wings, french fries and pears.
Tuesday: Cheese omelette with sausage patty, glazed doughnut and cinnamon apples.
Wednesday: Chicken strips with roll, corn and peaches.
Thursday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, Sun Chips and apple slices.
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich with soup, baked beans and fresh oranges.
Senior Citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Savory apricot chicken, whipped potatoes and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Beef Goulash, sliced carrots and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Potato-encrusted fish, cheesy rice and cookie.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, mixed vegetables and fruited gelatin.
Friday: Pork loin with mushroom gravy, Brussels sprouts and applesauce.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Tuesday: Smothered chicken, carrots and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Roast beef with gravy, green bean casserole and banana bars.
Thursday: Apple-glazed pork, asparagus and pears.
Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and breadstick, spinach salad and pineapple upside-down cake.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Philly beef sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Pork chop, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Baked chicken, dessert and drink.
Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, carrots and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese casserole, green beans and pears.
Thursday: Baked lemon-butter cod, spinach and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chili, corn bread and applesauce.