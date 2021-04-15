PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In hopes of avoiding future controversies, Platteville officials are considering discontinuing the display of any flags atop City Hall other than those of the nation and the State of Wisconsin.
The idea was pitched this week during a meeting of the Platteville Common Council as an alternative to a flag-raising policy that members also reviewed.
“I am concerned that, without a policy, the City Council is going to be faced with having to make a decision for an application to fly a flag that could open the city to a possible discrimination suit,” Council Member Kathy Kopp said. “With the times that they are, the culture that we are in, it seems no matter what you do, somebody is going to take offense to it.”
The city lacks an official flag policy or criteria to determine if a flag can be flown. Traditionally, council members have authorized their display by way of ad-hoc resolutions.
City staff only could recall two recent instances in which community members requested the flying of flags on the municipal flagpole atop City Hall — the LGBT pride flag in June 2020 and the United Nations flag the following October.
Those were displayed without incident, but in July, the Platteville Police Department was asked to remove at the city’s station a “Thin Blue Line” flag, which had been donated by a community member, according to City Manager Adam Ruechel.
The flag resembles an American flag and contains a blue stripe. It was designed to signal solidarity with law enforcement, but community members characterized its display last summer as insensitive.
While not the intent of its creator, the flag has been appropriated by those opposed to the racial justice protests that spread across the nation following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a White police officer in Minneapolis. In some instances, White supremacist groups have displayed it alongside the Confederate flag.
Platteville Council Members Ken Kilian and Isaac Shanley agreed with Kopp, believing it better to avoid potential entanglement in politically charged subjects that a flag could represent.
Council Member Robin Cline was not so sure.
“When we think about being cautious to not do something to offend, that is a decision,” she said. “Inaction is an action. It still speaks some sort of volume if someone is asking for support and you say, ‘I’m not going to take a stance on that.’”
The council also reviewed a proposed flag-raising policy in the event that members continue allowing their display.
The new policy only would apply to the flagpole atop City Hall, which has room for three flags, two of which are designated for the nation and state.
The Platteville city clerk would field display requests. To qualify, groups must be a charity or nonprofit organization that benefits residents or has local or national significance and endorses civic pride.
Flags could not signify a political party or religious group. The display of flags of other nations or international bodies would have to be authorized by the council. Additionally, the city would not permit flags detrimental to the city’s image or that promote discrimination or unlawful behavior, violence or hate. Flags could be displayed for a maximum of one month, once per year.
At least four other flagpoles exist on municipal properties, but they only display the American flag.
Council members forwarded the matter to the city’s recently formed Task Force for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, which will convene during the final week of April.
Honesti Runde, a task force member, said at first glance, doing away with all flag requests is “the easiest thing to do.”
“But I don’t think it’s the best thing to do,” she said.