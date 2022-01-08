The Dubuque Racing Association has agreed to temporarily help manage the city’s ice center, paving the way for a more permanent agreement.
Dubuque City Council members voted unanimously this week to approve an interim staffing agreement with the DRA, giving the organization management duties of Mystique Community Ice Center’s current staff, effective Jan. 1.
The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos and leases the Q Casino facility from the City of Dubuque.
The temporary agreement is seen by both city and DRA officials as the first step in negotiating a permanent agreement in which the DRA would completely manage the facility.
While staff at the ice center will now operate as DRA employees, the city will continue to cover staffing expenses and oversee other aspects of maintaining the facility.
Kevin Lynch, chair of the DRA’s executive committee, said the agreement allows his organization to use Q Casino staff who already have experience managing a recreational facility to apply that expertise to the ice center.
“This really is a good fit for the DRA,” Lynch said. “We’re very excited about it.”
The agreement is scheduled to expire June 30, though both parties could agree to extend it.
Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the agreement was made to transfer some of the ice center duties from the department.
City documents state that “prior to taking on ice center operations, Leisure Services as well as the (human resources, public information, budget and finance and information services departments) were already over capacity” and additional city staff would be needed to continue to maintain the center.
The city has been seeking an organization to take over management of the center since the facility’s original management company, Dubuque Community Ice & Recreation, Inc., announced last June that it would step away and relinquish its lease-holding rights.
As part of the lease agreement tied to the center, the city offered management of the center to both the DRA and Northern Lights Hockey, LLC, which manages the Dubuque Fighting Saints hockey team, but both organizations declined. Management of the center then fell to the city, which has run the ice arena since September.
Lynch said the terms of the original lease agreement were seen as too “restrictive” by DRA board members, specifically pointing to the costs that would have been imposed on the DRA if it initially had accepted.
“Now, we can make a new agreement that makes sure it fits for the casino and the city,” Lynch said.
While negotiations of a more permanent agreement have not begun, Ware said she hopes to have one completed and finalized by the end of June. Under that agreement, the DRA would take over all day-to-day operations of the ice center.