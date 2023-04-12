While Latoya Eubanks often shops for groceries at Dubuque’s Eagle Country Market, she sometimes makes the trek to Walmart when she needs to buy in bulk.

The Washington Street resident and mother of four doesn’t have a car, so she gets across town with the help of a rideshare. It’s a trip she can’t make often, though, because it costs $25 for a round trip.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

