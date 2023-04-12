While Latoya Eubanks often shops for groceries at Dubuque’s Eagle Country Market, she sometimes makes the trek to Walmart when she needs to buy in bulk.
The Washington Street resident and mother of four doesn’t have a car, so she gets across town with the help of a rideshare. It’s a trip she can’t make often, though, because it costs $25 for a round trip.
A Chicago native, Eubanks recalled being baffled at the lack of accessible supermarkets when she moved to Dubuque two years ago.
“I’m used to Aldi and Fairplay,” she said.
A swath of downtown Dubuque that includes portions of the Point, North End and Washington neighborhoods is considered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a low-income area with limited access to healthy and affordable foods, colloquially known as a food desert.
For people who live in that area, particularly those with limited transportation options, limited food access can mean paying more for groceries or forgoing fresh food for less healthy, more convenient options.
While Dubuque has several grocery stores, just one full-service supermarket is located in the downtown food desert — Eagle Country Market, at 1800 Elm St. The next nearest is the Locust Street Hy-Vee, located across U.S. 20.
As the local supermarket, Eagle Country Market is the grocer of choice for many nearby residents, though some feel its prices are higher compared to discount supermarkets.
“The cost here is a little high,” said Steve Pline, a North End native. “But it’s the only one that’s close to this area, so they have a right.”
Manager Jeff Reiter said Eagle Country Market’s prices are pragmatic for an independently-owned grocery store.
“Obviously we don’t have the buying power of Walmart or Hy-Vee,” Reiter said. “I’m sure they’re getting a better rate.”
Residents with a car can drive to another grocery store, but families who share a car or don’t have one face their own set of complications.
Alice Pearson, a 28th Street resident now on Social Security disability, uses the city’s Jule transit service door-to-door Minibus for trips to Walmart and Hy-Vee and gets by on tight budgeting and close attention to sales. The Minibus serves passengers who are older and have disabilities.
“I budget out, get the cheapest stuff,” she said.
While the Jule offers transportation from downtown to other grocery stores, taking a bus can result in a longer trip.
Ryan Knuckey, city transportation services director, said the city did not keep a record of the number of transit users traveling to grocery stores but said officials were open to changing routes depending on demand.
“We’re always looking at different ways to modify as we move forward,” Knuckey said.
Residents who face barriers to reaching a grocery store instead can end up seeking out food options that are more convenient but may not be as healthy. Leslie Shalabi, co-founder of Convivium Urban Farmstead and North End resident, described the area as a “food swamp.”
“So if you’ve got a food desert, where there’s no food options, a food swamp is where all the options are kind of crummy,” she said.
Dubuque City Council Member Danny Sprank, who represents the city’s Third Ward, has been working to get a grocery store in his ward for four years, to no avail. He directly contacted several local and national grocery chains to try to persuade them to set up shop.
“The fact that our whole neighborhood is a food desert, it’s not healthy for kids,” Sprank said. “We need another grocery store.”
Part of the problem is that few parts of the downtown, North End or Point areas have the features supermarkets look for, such as large, undeveloped parcels with easy access to a high-speed thoroughfare.
“It’s just dense, incumbent development,” said Nic Hockenberry, director of workforce programming at Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “It’s not a lot of green, open space to develop in.”
City Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the city would offer incentives to a supermarket that wanted to set up shop downtown, but no grocers have expressed interest.
Instead, city efforts to address the food desert have focused on directly providing healthy food to residents, including the recent receipt of a $300,000 USDA grant to establish a greenhouse and hydroponics system, which is still under development.
