From Major League Baseball’s return to Dubuque County and major future plans at the Field of Dreams to tensions in the county attorney’s office, there was no shortage of major news stories in the tri-states in 2022.
Here, the Telegraph Herald presents the top 10 stories with the biggest local impacts in 2022, as voted on by TH editorial staff.
1. Another MLB game and major developments planned at Field of Dreams — For the second time in as many years, the Field of Dreams garnered national attention when it hosted a Major League Baseball game.
The Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds, 4-2, at a stadium just west of the movie site on Aug. 11. More than 3.1 million people watched the Fox Sports broadcast of the game.
In April, officials with Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams movie site, unveiled plans for an $80 million investment there. Construction kicked off in September on “Project Heaven,” which is slated to include nine new ballfields, team dormitories, a fieldhouse and jogging trails at a recreational sports complex 70 acres north of the movie site, as well as a 104-room boutique hotel, an RV park and outdoor amphitheater.
A $50 million permanent, 3,000-seat stadium around the MLB field adjacent to the movie site also is in the works.
2. Dubuque loses commercial air service, secures new carrier — American Airlines, Dubuque Regional Airport’s only commercial carrier, announced in June that it would end service to Dubuque and three other cities due to a pilot shortage.
The airline’s twice-daily flights between Dubuque and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport ended Sept. 7.
City and economic development officials pledged to prioritize restoring commercial air service to the city. In early October, City Council members and Dubuque County supervisors agreed to each contribute up to $500,000 to provide a minimum revenue guarantee to an ultra-low-cost airline.
In November, it was announced that Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights between Dubuque and Orlando International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Jan. 11.
3. Tensions rise in Dubuque County attorney’s office — Tensions simmered in the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office throughout 2022.
In February, Richard Kirkendall, then an assistant county attorney, announced he would run to unseat County Attorney C. J. May III in the upcoming election, stating the office lacked leadership and direction under May.
The following month, Kirkendall was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into a harassment claim against him from Victim Witness Coordinator Ali Newsom, which was later found to be unsubstantiated. In May, Newsom resigned and later submitted a $750,000 claim against the county over the harassment.
After the investigation, Kirkendall was asked to sign a “confidential last chance agreement” and told that if he didn’t sign, it would be considered a resignation. Kirkendall did not sign the letter, and Iowa Workforce Development later deemed Kirkendall’s employment separation a firing.
Days before a June primary election, the Dubuque County Assistant County Attorney’s Association and Dubuque County Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police announced votes of no confidence in May, who was defeated in the primary by Democrat Sam Wooden. In the November general election, Republican attorney Scott Nelson bested both Wooden and Kirkendall, who ran as an independent candidate, to become the next county attorney.
The day after the election, Kirkendall filed a petition in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County listing both the county and May as defendants, claiming he was retaliated against for speaking out about May and running against him. Attorneys representing the county and May have denied all claims of retaliation.
4. Triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves rocks community — Three members of a Cedar Falls, Iowa, family were killed in Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt, were killed in their tent in the campground, while the couple’s 9-year-old son survived the attack. Autopsy results released in August indicated deaths by gunshots, stabbings and strangulation.
Authorities said the suspected killer, Anthony Sherwin, 23, of La Vista, Neb., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park.
5. Fall election sees ‘red wave’ in Dubuque County — Long a Democratic Party stronghold, Dubuque County will be represented by predominantly Republicans this year. Republicans were the top vote getters in Dubuque County in six of eight statewide races and three county races.
The county Board of Supervisors will feature two Republicans for the first time, with Sageville Mayor Wayne Kenniker taking a seat held by Democratic Supervisor Jay Wickham. Republicans Scott Nelson and Mike Clasen also flipped the county attorney and county treasurer offices, respectively.
6. Dubuque closes elementary school, plans to consolidate middle schools — In April, Dubuque Community School Board members voted to close Fulton Elementary School at the end of the school year, with district staff citing the school’s falling enrollment amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance. The majority of Fulton students transferred to Audubon, Eisenhower or Prescott elementary schools.
School board members also approved a goal to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026. At a November community meeting, a task force shared three options for expansions, renovations and/or the construction of an entirely new facility including both the current Washington Middle School building and the district’s acquisition of the nearby 7.8-acre Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA site.
7. Homicide cases take spotlight — Dubuque saw developments in several high-profile homicide cases this year.
Police said on June 4, Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque, was fatally shot on Central Avenue by Keywani D. Evans, 31, of Freeport, Ill. Evans is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty.
In October, Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque. Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, and autopsy results concluded that she died of blunt-force injuries to the head.
And in December, Romell D. Enoch, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kylie J. Duster, 20, of Dubuque.
Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her bedroom closet after having not been seen in days. A white T-shirt was stuffed in her mouth that later tested positive for Enoch’s DNA, according to court documents. Following an autopsy, Duster’s manner of death was ruled as homicide by suffocation. Enoch has pleaded not guilty.
8. Retaliation, harassment investigated in Dubuque fire department — Dubuque firefighter Jami Boss sued the City of Dubuque and then-Fire Chief Rick Steines in September 2020 for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation. In February, a jury found she proved her claims of sexual harassment and discrimination and awarded her $575,000.
In the wake of that decision, the Telegraph Herald examined 276 pages of testimony given by two high-ranking city officials during the trial and 58 exhibits submitted for it, in addition to its previous reporting on the opening and closing arguments and the lawsuit itself.
They collectively show a fire department, over the past decade, in which:
- A captain sexually harassed an intern and used his position to scare her, then was allowed to resign rather than be fired.
- The aforementioned intern was scared to report the harassment due to fears of retaliation, while Boss reported retaliation for her role in assisting the intern.
- Other reports of harassment do not appear to have been fully investigated.
- There was talk of not promoting women because they might be harassed by their superiors.
- There were concerns of discrimination in regard to promotions.
- Women did not have a dedicated space for breastfeeding, as required by federal law.
- Some women’s bathrooms did not have locks on their doors.
- One fire station had garnered nicknames because pornographic material was so prevalent in it.
- A light switch plate depicting a male flasher, in which the switch was positioned to resemble genitalia, was up for an extended period of time and put back up even after it was taken down.
- A large segment of White men were worried about women or minorities receiving special treatment, despite having very few women in the department and no minorities.
- Boss was told by at least one colleague that she only was hired because she was a woman.
After the trial, city officials pledged to “take a hard look” at the fire department’s culture. Steines retired in March, and City Council members in May approved hiring the community’s first female fire chief, Amy Scheller.
9. Dubuque Schools sell soccer complex — Dubuque Community School Board members voted this fall to sell Dubuque Soccer Complex for $1.8 million to Arizona-based Court One LLC. It proposes to build a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility over two of the complex’s soccer fields, featuring basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
Dubuque Soccer Alliance — which submitted the only other bid for the site, at $1,552,000 — had leased the facility from the district since 1993.
Many community members spoke in support of the alliance’s bid during public hearing before the sale. Local soccer officials also initially condemned the sale to Court One but then, after discussions with company officials, supported Court One’s bid.
The terms of the sale, approved in October, allow the district to continue using the complex’s outdoor facilities for cross country and other school events at no charge. Court One officials also plan to allow the alliance to continue using the property for $1 per year under several conditions.
10. Workforce, inflation issues plague tri-states — A nationwide labor shortage that began amid the COVID-19 pandemic continued to plague area employers in 2022.
Local unemployment rates remained low throughout the year. The total number of jobs in the Dubuque metro area reached its highest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the labor force participation rate remained below pre-pandemic levels, with preliminary U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures from October placing Dubuque County’s labor force more than 1,200 workers below February 2020.
The impacts of inflation also dominated headlines in 2022, from higher costs of materials to rising interest rates on homes. In November, prices had increased by more than 7% compared to November 2021, according to U.S. Department of Labor.
