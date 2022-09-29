City of Dubuque officials said they have seen a solid response so far to a program aimed at expanding the community’s tree canopy.
Through the program, residents can receive vouchers ranging from $25 to $250 to cover the cost of purchasing and planting a new tree. So far, city staff have distributed 93 vouchers to residents, and residents have one more chance today to attend an information session about participating in the program.
“There has been a great response to it,” City Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell said. “I think people just want more trees out there.”
Bell said the program started this summer as a way to move forward the city’s climate action plan. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that a mature live tree can store more than 48 pounds of carbon monoxide in one year.
“Trees are a magical climate solution,” Bell said. “They provide shade to help reduce energy use, and they help capture carbon.”
The program also aims to restore the community’s tree inventory, which has seen substantial losses in the past few years since the arrival of the invasive emerald ash borer, which infests ash trees and eventually kills them. The city has cut down hundreds of trees impacted by the insect.
Bell said the city has invested $7,500 to provide the vouchers and is partnering with local nurseries to provide the trees.
Tyler Wagner, co-owner of Wagner Nursery Inc., one of the partnering nurseries, said he believes the program is perfect for first-time tree buyers.
“Any way we can push the community to plant more trees is a step forward in the right direction,” he said. “They increase the overall beauty of the community and check all of the boxes of sustainability.”
The amount of money offered per voucher depends on the location in which the tree will be planted. Bell said areas of the city have been identified based on their tree density, so areas with less tree canopy will be given larger vouchers to encourage planting there.
Bell said trees purchased through the program must have trunks that are at least 1 inch thick. To assist with the program, local tree advocacy group Dubuque Trees Forever plans to help participants plant their trees Oct. 15.
Laura Roussell, Dubuque City Council member and president of Dubuque Trees Forever, said the program will help the environment and improve the overall visual appeal of the community.
“Your community as a whole is so much healthier when you have trees,” she said. “There are so many benefits to having them.”
Bell said the program is not funded beyond the city’s current fiscal year, but she intends to submit another budget request to continue it in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.