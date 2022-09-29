City of Dubuque officials said they have seen a solid response so far to a program aimed at expanding the community’s tree canopy.

Through the program, residents can receive vouchers ranging from $25 to $250 to cover the cost of purchasing and planting a new tree. So far, city staff have distributed 93 vouchers to residents, and residents have one more chance today to attend an information session about participating in the program.

