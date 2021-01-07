The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Shelby M. Davis, 28, of 2061 Washington St., was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday at her residence on charges of child endangerment and first-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Andrew J. Sarazin, 22, of 2440 Elm St., was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of LSD.
- Andrew M. Bartmann, 37, of 49 Diagonal St., was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Rhomberg Avenue on a warrant charging two counts of first-degree harassment.