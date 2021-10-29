Iowa officials recently started sampling water in 59 cities, including Manchester, for “forever chemicals” that can cause serious health conditions.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources launched an effort to determine the active levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, typically categorized as PFAS, in each of those communities’ drinking water supplies.
Manchester is the only city in Delaware County set to be tested, and no cities in Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties made the list. An aquifer managed by Big River United Energy LLC, in Dyersville, also will be tested.
Dean Sherman, Manchester City Council member, said he and city officials support the testing and added that the city is focused on making the community’s water supply as clean as possible.
“We want to make sure the water is safe,” Sherman said. “We will certainly cooperate with the DNR in whatever way we need to.”
PFAS, called “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment, have been associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight.
The toxic industrial compounds associated have been used in products ranging from cookware to carpets and firefighting foams. The chemicals are increasingly turning up in public drinking water systems, private wells and even food.
Roger Bruner, supervisor for Iowa DNR’s water monitoring staff, said the state agency is conducting the testing to determine the presence of PFAS in drinking water, which will be used to develop a future comprehensive response plan.
“We want to see how widespread it is and see if it is an issue in Iowa,” he said. “We don’t have the industrial base of some other state that has high levels of PFAS, but we want to know for sure what our levels are.”
Bruner said the Iowa cities selected for the sampling study had to meet two criteria: Possessing drinking wells of shallow depth and having a history of industrial or commercial use in the community that might have involved PFAS. Both raw and treated water sources will be tested in each community’s public water supply.
Bruner noted that Dubuque did not fit that criteria.
In an email, Chris Lester, water department manager for Dubuque, said the city last tested for PFAS in 2013 and 2015. In both cases, the samples rendered no detections of PFAS above the laboratory reporting limit, the smallest concentration of a chemical that can be reported by a laboratory.
After the completion of testing in early 2022, Bruner said, Iowa DNR officials will work to develop an action plan on how to monitor and regulate PFAS-contaminated water. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also intends to conduct further testing of Iowa’s water supply in 2023, Bruner said.
Claire Hruby, geologist with Iowa DNR, added that any water that contains significant traces of PFAS compounds will require quarterly monitoring while the action plan is in development.
“Those communities will need to monitor more frequently until they can remove the compounds,” she said.
Iowa isn’t the only state testing its water for PFAS. Illinois is in the midst of testing 1,749 community water supplies.
In Jo Daviess County, only one tested drinking water system produced results indicating PFAS levels above the state’s current guidance levels. Mount Vernon Association, Inc., which serves 491 residents between East Dubuque and Menominee, was found to have levels of multiple PFAS chemicals that exceed current standards.
Mark Crouch, operator for Mount Vernon Association, said the Illinois EPA has not yet given any additional direction to remediate the water system’s current PFAS levels.
“We’ll see what they want us to do, and if they want us to do more testing,” he said.
Testing has been less extensive in Wisconsin.
In 2019, in response to an executive order issued by Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin DNR sent out letters to 125 municipal wastewater treatment facilities asking them to voluntarily sample for PFAS in their water sources. Adrian Stocks, director of Wisconsin DNR’s water quality program, said several wastewater treatment facilities have been tested, and the state is in the process of adopting new standards regulating the presence of PFAS in drinking water and wastewater sources. Those rules are not anticipated to go into effect until next summer.
Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced it is launching a broad strategy to regulate the chemicals.
The Environmental Protection Agency is taking a series of actions to limit pollution from the long-lasting chemicals. The Defense Department said it is moving to assess and clean up PFAS-contaminated sites throughout the country, while the Food and Drug Administration will expand testing of the food supply to estimate Americans’ exposure to PFAS from food. And the Agriculture Department will boost efforts to prevent and address PFAS contamination in food.
The plan is intended to restrict PFAS from being released into the environment, accelerate cleanup of contaminated sites such as military bases and increase investments in research to learn more about where PFAS are found and how their spread can be prevented.