CASSVILLE, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin lawmakers have cosponsored bills in both chambers of the Wisconsin General Assembly to study costs and benefits of a long-discussed bridge over the Mississippi River at Cassville.
The bills — introduced by Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Reps. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville — would direct the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to spend up to $1 million on half of a feasibility study for the bridge. The other half would have to be funded by the State of Iowa.
The bridge has long been a desire of area residents who now must drive to either Prairie du Chien to the north or Dubuque to the south to cross the Mississippi, or take the Cassville ferry.
“That’s the longest stretch of the Upper Mississippi where there is no bridge,” said Tranel, who represents Cassville. “When you look at both sides of the river, it’s a significant amount of time to get to the other side, because you have to go all the way to one of those communities.”
But he said benefits could ripple across the region.
“Obviously, it would be vital to the area directly by the bridge on either side of the river,” he said. “But I think it would also help a lot of the greater area — Lancaster for sure, Dyersville and the other Iowa communities out there. It would be nice to be able to connect them.”
CASSVILLE/GRANT COUNTY INPUT
Tranel said the timing of introducing the bill intentionally followed the passage and upcoming implementation of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“That was certainly part of the calculation,” Tranel said. “It looks like the feds are going to attempt to spend a lot of money in terms of infrastructure. Obviously, when there’s money being spent, that would be the good time to bring this up as discussion.”
The bill would require Iowa’s buy-in. But Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga — who represents southeast Clayton County, across the river from Cassville — said she had heard no mention of Iowa planning a study.
“I asked the chair of Transportation (Committee), who had not heard of anything,” she said. “Unfortunately, Cassville is not very big and there is nothing, really, but farmland on the other side. So I don’t know if it will get consideration.”
Sam Shea, area traffic planner for the Iowa DOT, said the study was not in the department’s five-year plan, but could be amended in.
“It’s within the authority of the Iowa Transportation Commission to approve a study,” he said. “We would probably wait for the Wisconsin DOT to approach us on that. But if we pursued it, 50/50 sounds like the appropriate way to go about that.”
Assembly Bill 404 received its first public hearing recently, which Tranel said was encouraging.
“There seemed to be quite a bit of interest,” he said. “I was happy with people’s familiarity with Cassville and the region.”
Neither Marklein nor Novak responded to request for comment.