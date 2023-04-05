LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County District Attorney Lisa Riniker soon will serve on the opposite side of the bench after winning a Grant County circuit court judge spot in Tuesday’s election.

Riniker received 6,871 votes Tuesday, beating out opponent Jennifer Day, who received 6,034 votes. Day is a former Jefferson County (Wis.) Circuit Court judge.

