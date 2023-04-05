LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County District Attorney Lisa Riniker soon will serve on the opposite side of the bench after winning a Grant County circuit court judge spot in Tuesday’s election.
Riniker received 6,871 votes Tuesday, beating out opponent Jennifer Day, who received 6,034 votes. Day is a former Jefferson County (Wis.) Circuit Court judge.
Riniker will replace Circuit Court Judge Robert VanDeHey, who announced late last year that he will not seek another term. Once Riniker assumes her new role, the governor’s office will appoint a new district attorney to serve until her current district attorney term ends and the seat is up for election, which will be in 2024.
Riniker has served as district attorney since 2005 and decided to run for circuit court judge after observing the judicial process in her role as a prosecutor and deciding the judge position is one at which she could excel.
She previously said her time as a prosecutor has allowed her to form strong relationships with local law enforcement that she believes would be useful as a judge. In her new role, she also said she will strive for judicial efficiency to see cases closed in a timely manner.
Day served as a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge from 2009 to 2018 and since has served as a reserve judge in Grant County and neighboring counties as the need arises. She ran on a platform of efficiency, neutrality and judicial experience.
Day is married to current Grant County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day, a point of concern for Riniker, who took to social media ahead of the election to question the logistics of having one couple hold both Grant County judge spots.
Day said repeatedly throughout her campaign that she did not believe it would cause any more conflicts than having a former prosecutor such as Riniker serve on the bench.
