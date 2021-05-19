The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Marquitta G. Whitehead, 28, of 253 E. 14th St., was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault, child endangerment, second-degree harassment, assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Whitehead assaulted Marvin L. Brantley, 28, at their residence in the presence of her son, then assaulted Officer Evan Armour when she was being arrested.
- James C. Eustice, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Jackson Street on a warrant charging failure to comply with the sex offender registry.