Several priority goals identified by the Dubuque City Council during last year’s goal-setting session failed to make the cut for the 2019 list, which was finalized last week.
Among those omitted high priorities are planning for the future of the city’s Five Flags Center and ongoing efforts to make the community more friendly to pets and their families.
But, according to city leaders, residents should not think that means staff or council members have forgotten those objectives.
“The others don’t go away,” said Council Member David Resnick. “It’s rare that we can check something off as all done. Many of those (priorities from last year) are underway and we will continue to work on them.”
Council Member Luis Del Toro said the issues identified in the list of priorities last week were just those with the most urgency.
“These others are still efforts and initiatives the city wants to move forward,” he said.
Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach said part of the reason the priorities listed didn’t include some projects from last year is that the city is still working on those from 2018.
“When we set goals, the way we report on them internally is on an 18-month schedule,” she said. “A lot of the priorities identified last year just got funding as of July 1.”
FIVE FLAGS DIRECTION
Among the high-profile projects prioritized in 2018 was direction for the future of Five Flags, which, at more than 40 years old, is showing its age.
Council members in late 2018 received the results from a second study into a possible expansion at the center. The study focused on a complete reconstruction of the facility that would bring the seating capacity to 6,400 for a price tag of $85 million.
The eventual decision will be made by Dubuque residents, however. Whatever plan council members decide to pursue will be put to voters in the form of a ballot question.
In May, a divided City Council approved conducting another — the third — study that would drill down into the details of the reconstruction plan. Council members could then take or leave individual components of the buildout to potentially lower the cost.
That study hasn’t been finished, so the direction of the Five Flags plan is yet uncertain. However, council members insist it is still very much on their minds.
Resnick said moves will come soon.
“I was hoping for some other options, but the city and the council are going to come up with the best options citizens might support and put it out there,” he said.
Council Member Kate Larson said that because it was so close to being wrapped from a council perspective, members didn’t want to give one of their finite votes to Five Flags during goal-setting sessions.
“I think we know it’s a priority so we don’t want to waste a priority on it,” she said. “We know that is going to move.”
The latest Five Flags study is set to land at the Civic Center Commission for a Sept. 5 meeting.
Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook did not respond to requests seeking comment for this story.
PET-FRIENDLY CITY?
Council members prioritized pet-friendly community actions and policies in 2018. But, despite a good deal of discussion during goal setting, those objectives didn’t make this year’s list.
“We just had the pet-friendly community commission do a great deal of work for us,” Del Toro said. “They have provided us with a 100-page document of all the research they did. Now that’s done, it will take us a bit to page through that, consider what we might want to do, what the commission would like from us. It’s top of mind.”
But, as Larson and Council Member Ric Jones mentioned during goal setting, the commission already made one recommendation — allow leashed dogs in city parks — based on their assessment. Larson requested that be a priority, but it didn’t get the votes it needed. Still, she said she was hopeful.
“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed that it didn’t make the final list,” she said. “But six out of seven members voted for the pet-friendly to make it to the final round. That got it in front of the staff as an item, so they saw we are still interested in that. We reaffirmed that we should make Dubuque a more pet-friendly community.”
The only top priority that appeared on both years top priorities list was the major street improvement plan. That is a long list of major corridors that need extensive rehabilitation. It made it through goal setting unanimously and with little discussion and no debate.