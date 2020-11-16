Four individuals and two organizations recently were honored by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Tri-State Chapter for their philanthropic efforts.
This year’s awards ceremony was held virtually and can be viewed at tinyurl.com/DBQNPD2020.
The local 2020 National Philanthropy Day award recipients and why they were selected, according to a press release, are:
Outstanding Philanthropic
Organization: Project Rooted
“Project Rooted was able to provide no-cost lunches to children in the community who may not otherwise have had the opportunity when local schools were closed. Their work continues today even as schools begin to resume. Co-founders Whitney Sanger and Kevin Scharpf share that they are extremely proud of how the community came together and turned their vision into action.”
Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation: Klauer Family Charitable Foundation
“Throughout its 150-year history, (Klauer Manufacturing’s) leading members have been actively engaged in civil service, volunteerism and charitable giving. The foundation was created in the 1950s by William J. Klauer to ensure the advancement of charitable causes. The foundation’s goals include giving to higher education scholarship funds, the arts, and health and human services.”
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraisers: Tom and Amanda Rauen
“Through Envision (Tees, their business) and the Rauen Family Foundation, they have raised and donated over $100,000 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, (been) a founding partner of Proving Grounds Recreation Area and support several other area nonprofits through their T-shirt fundraising platform. They are also the founders of Mac & Cheese Fest, an annual festival of local chefs and breweries with an average attendance of 1,000 people supporting charity.”
Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Addison Ryan
“Addison has been an active participant in her family’s fundraising efforts for March of Dimes and Children’s Miracle Network since she was a toddler and, more recently, for the Finley Pediatric Rehabilitation Clinic and The Autism Society of Iowa. Addison has been very intentional and self-driven to raise awareness about prematurity and infant loss prevention (her twin brother Elliott lived 16 days and is still very much present in the family’s life), as well other children who have special needs similar to her. She strives to make a difference by fundraising door to door, assisting in all of the bake sales, garage sales and vendor events. ... Most recently, Addison assisted in donation efforts to the community of Cedar Rapids following the derecho.”
Outstanding Professional Fundraiser: Tiffany Stietz
“As Hospice of Dubuque’s community relations coordinator, Tiffany not only raises funds to support the organization but also educates the tri-state community about end-of-life care. ... Tiffany works with diverse groups to promote the work of this organization — board members, staff, volunteers and community members —and she collaborates with patients, families and donors to share their stories.”