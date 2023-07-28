Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Building permits issued in Dubuque County in May with values of at least $50,000:
Single family houses detached
Single family houses attached
Residential additions, alterations and conversions
Nonresidential additions, alterations and conversions
Additions of residential garages and carports
Kaitlyn Jean Beider-Ernzen, 2253 Saint John Dr., $54,575. Detached garage.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.