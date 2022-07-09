DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A good, old-fashioned hometown parade was the order of the evening Friday in Dyersville as hundreds of spectators gathered downtown to watch floats, fire trucks, tractors and dignitaries salute the town’s 150th birthday.
The area was known as Dyersville as early as 1847, when pioneer James Dyer arrived from England, but the official timeline for the town began when a post office was established in 1872.
Dyersville resident Tracey Dickman was the brains behind a float replicating one that her late father, Charles Schindler, created for the town’s centennial celebration in 1972. A log cabin and overall-wearing fishermen with bamboo poles were highlights of the float.
“There’s been a Schindler in Dyersville since 1898,” Dickman said. “My brother Joe’s sons are fifth generation here.”
There were many generational families at the parade, including Marilyn Prier, her daughter Sherry Kronlage, Sherry’s daughter Stephanie Manternach and Stephanie’s sons Hugo, 4, and Oscar, just a month old.
The Prier farm, east of Dyersville, has a storied history in the family.
“We think my grandfather, Ed, bought the land from James Dyer,” Prier said. “It’s still in the family.”
New arrivals were enjoying the parade, too, including Katey Kasper, of Dyersville, her daughter Dani, 15, and son Joey, 4, and their friend Sarah Engler.
“We just moved to Dyersville from Anamosa,” Kasper said. “We like this area a lot.”
A surprise entry in the float lineup was “Field of Dreams” movie actor Dwier Brown, who could be found making signs for his parade ride — a white BMW Z4.
Brown, who makes his home in Ojai, Calif., was in town checking on the building he owns downtown when he heard about the parade.
“I grew up in Ohio, and when my town had a sesquicentennial parade, it was the first time I’d heard the word,” he said. “I thought it was a really cool word.”
Brown said his decision to ride in the parade was a last-minute one.
“I didn’t want to diminish the small-town feel of the parade,” he said. “But at the same time, I’ve really adopted this little town. I’m happy to be here.”
As a farm-themed float from Cascade glided by with Daren “Dagwood” Manternach, of Cascade, as one of the riders, he picked up a microphone and said, “Happy Birthday, Dyersville.”
“We are coming as good neighbors,” Cascade City Administrator Lisa Kotter said.
Other towns were neighborly, too, as fire trucks from Greeley, Delhi, Manchester, Edgewood, Worthington and Earlville came to participate and share their good wishes.
Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque, a native of the town, wasn’t surprised by the turnout.
“We love our neighboring towns,” he said. “We’re only as strong as we can be together. We help each other out and support each other.”
Jacque said founding father James Dyer would be amazed at what the town has done, how it has changed and how it continues to grow.
“The citizens are so proud of this community, and I’m proud of them,” he said. “I think James Dyer would be, too.”
