City of Dubuque summer activities brochure now online

The City of Dubuque’s summer activities brochure is now available online.
The brochure, as well as registration forms, can be found at cityofdubuque.org/471/Recreation-Division.
In-person preregistration for income-qualifying families seeking to apply for scholarships and register for summer programs will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 through May 7 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8.
Online registration begins May 10.
Registration by mail, drop box, email or fax begins May 20. The address is Leisure Services Department, 2200 Bunker Hill Road, Dubuque IA 52001-3010; email is parkrec@cityofdubuque.org; the fax number is 563-589-4391; and drop boxes are located outside the Multicultural Family Center, 1101 Central Ave., and Bunker Hill, 2200 Bunker Hill Road.
In-person registration details will be announced later.
Open swimming schedules at the pools will be released at a later date.