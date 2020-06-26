LANCASTER, Wis. -- The Lancaster Jaycees annual fireworks display has been postponed to Sunday, June 28, at Grant County Fairgrounds.
The event had been slated for tonight.
The grandstands and midway will be open free of charge. However, due to COVID-19-related concerns, food stands will not be open.
Fireworks display attendees are asked to continue to practice social distancing.
The Jaycees are also accepting donations to cover the about $10,000 cost of the fireworks display, particularly since one of the group's largest fundraisers -- the food stand at the Grant County Fair -- was canceled when the fair was.
Donations can be mailed Lancaster Jaycees, P.O. Box 344, Lancaster, WI 53813. Make checks payable to Lancaster Jaycees.
Online donations can be made at https://bit.ly/2YA7QFX.
For more information, visit the Lancaster Jaycees Facebook page.