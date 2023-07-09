Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Registration is now open for a babysitting camp in Dubuque.
The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 for students entering fourth through eighth grade at the Dubuque County Iowa State University Extension & Outreach office, 14858 W. Ridge Lane.
The cost for the camp will be $25 per person. The camp will teach participants skills needed for babysitting, including planning activities for children.
Those interested can register for the camp at go.iastate.edu/O4GKF5.
