Dubuque motorists had to break some old habits in 1956.
It was 65 years ago this week when traffic on Central Avenue became one-way southbound between Fourth and 21st streets, with traffic on White Street becoming one-way in the opposite direction. Locust and Bluff streets, already one-way between Fourth Street and Loras Boulevard, were extended as one-way thoroughfares in each direction — south to Dodge Street and north to 16th Street.
The Telegraph Herald described the change as a “D-Day” for local motorists. Here is how the newspaper reported on the transition to one-way travel in its March 9, 1956, edition.
CHANGE IN DUBUQUE DRIVING HABITS NEEDED
Starting on Sunday morning, wise motorists will think twice when they turn onto certain downtown streets.
The extra effort will be needed to break the driving habits of years as new streets become one-way at promptly 7 a.m. Sunday.
Policemen will remove cardboard that has been masking the newly erected one-way street signs on Central Avenue and White Street between Fourth and 21st streets. One-way traffic will also be extended at both ends of Locust and Bluff streets, so that it is effective between Dodge and 16th streets.
Motorists will have to put their greatest efforts into remembering to drive north only on White Street and south only on Central Avenue.
Seven new traffic lights will also greet church traffic Sunday morning, and those who drive regularly in downtown Dubuque probably have spotted them. The light standards have been in place but not operating for several weeks.
If you regularly cross the intersections at 17th and White or at 21st and White, watch for the new positions of stop signs.
Truck drivers will have new routes to remember, but ordinary motorists should soon adjust to the change, in the opinion of Traffic Capt. W.J. Andresen.
The main thing to remember is that there will now be six consecutive downtown streets in use for one-way traffic. Alternate streets, Bluff, Main and Central, will carry southbound traffic and the others, Locust, Iowa and White, will be northbound.
There will be extra policemen stationed at key intersections Sunday morning and as long as they are needed to get the new system operating smoothly, Andresen said.