Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A brother and sister have opened their own separate business under the same roof in Dubuque.
Austin and Josie Rowan both now operate businesses at 765 Cedar Cross Road. Austin has been operating a repair shop, Rowan’s Repair, since last summer. Josie opened a spa, Eternal Glow, last month.
“I decided to go to school for esthetics, and my brother bought the business at the same time,” Josie said. “We’re all super close, and we include each other in everything. He made the comment one day, ‘This is where all my stuff is going, and up here Josie is going to have her spot.’ I thought it sounded awesome.”
Austin, who works as a diesel mechanic, said he purchased the Cedar Cross Road property in April of last year. He said he decided to open his own repair shop after his mother was quoted thousands of dollars in repairs to her vehicle, and Austin was able to fix the issues himself.
“It’s actually been going really well,” he said. “I’ve got a few bigger companies that have been supporting me ever since I started. They bring me work consistently.”
Josie said her father and brother remodeled the upper portion of the building for her spa. Josie works as an esthetician, specializing in skin treatment, and hair and cosmetology services also are offered in the space. Josie said she hopes to add other services, such as massage therapy, over time.
“I’m excited to do it, and I love what I do,” she said. “I had a hard time figuring out what I wanted to do after high school. I wanted to love what I did, and I can stand behind this. Making people feel better about themselves, I love it.”
Austin said he is happy to see his sister thrive in her own venture.
“It’s awesome, just the fact that my sister’s going to have a good life and be taken care of,” he said. “She’s doing what she wants to do. She’s 20 years old with the whole world in front of her.”
Rowan’s Repair is open from 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The business can be reached at 563-542-8659.
Eternal Glow is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Appointments can be booked online at eternal-glow-llc.square.site.
