UPDATE
DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- One person was killed and three people were injured in a crash Saturday near Dodgeville.
Brian E. Lind, 53, of Stoughton, was pronounced dead at the scene. His front-seat passenger, Diana S. Lind, 61, of Stoughton, was taken by ambulance to Upland Hills Health Hospital & Clinics in Dodgeville for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Department.
Michael J. Kiep, 61, of Wheaton, Ill., and his passenger, Teresa Richardson, 56, of Wheaton, also both were taken by ambulance to Upland Hills with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at about 11:05 a.m. Saturday on Wisconsin 23 north of Dodgeville. A press release states that Jacob R. Gardner, 18, of Dodgeville, was driving a farm tractor north on the roadway when he started turning left to enter a private driveway. The tractor hit the driver's side of the Linds' vehicle, which was southbound. The Linds vehicle then hit Kiep's vehicle, which was exiting the private driveway.
Gardner was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.