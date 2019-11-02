ASBURY, Iowa — Perhaps “Snowcus Pocus” would have been a more appropriate theme for the Murray family’s Halloween outfits.
After all, wintry precipitation was a key element in the Facebook video that quickly transformed a zombified Joe Murray, of Asbury, into a viral internet sensation.
A video of him shoveling his driveway on Halloween morning while dressed as Billy Butcherson, an undead character from the 1993 holiday classic “Hocus Pocus,” had been shared nearly 26,000 times on Facebook as of about 8 p.m. Friday. The video had racked up more than 876,000 views.
“I figured I needed to get that cleaned off before it froze later when there were trick-or-treaters running around,” Murray said. “I threw the mask on. It was a little warm.”
Despite the mundane nature of the task, Murray never broke character, lurching and stumbling like his movie counterpart, according to his wife, Trina, who captured the viral video.
“He legitimately was in full character,” she said. “I didn’t know he was going to do that in full character. Just the nonchalant-ness of it is what made it even funnier.”
The goal was to get Trina and the family laughing. It worked.
“I had a few honks (from drivers) as they were driving by,” he said.
Later that night, the zombie Joe Murray accompanied his daughters, Rowan and Brynn, as well as their friend Rylee Cigrand as they trick-or-treated. The girls were dressed as the Sanderson sisters, the villainous trio of witches who antagonize the townsfolk in the film.
By Friday morning, the video had blown up. Joe Murray said a TV station in Charlotte, N.C., had even aired a clip from the video.
“I cannot believe it,” he said. “I told Trina if I knew this many people were going to see this or watch this, I would have done something special.”