A Dubuque man is charged with inappropriately touching a child and enticing the child to come outside her residence.
Enoc Alvarenga, 25, of 845 Mount Loretta Ave., was arrested at 9:09 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Rockdale Road on charges of enticing a minor younger than 13 years old, indecent acts with a child and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Alvarenga inappropriately touched a girl in August at a Dubuque residence, then enticed her to come to the backyard of the residence. The girl then fled back into the house.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Police reviewed traffic camera footage that showed a man believed to be Alvarenga walking in the area of the girl’s residence around the time of the incident, documents state.