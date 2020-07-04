Kaitlin Cocayne has been helping at the Mathias Ham House’s annual Fourth of July Ice Cream Social since she was 6 years old.
But the 19-year-old from Dubuque, who now works as a docent at the site, had never seen a year quite like this one.
For one thing, there were the masks.
“It’s a little hotter,” she said from behind her mask, which matched the old-fashioned calico dress she wore. “It’s quieter, too — fewer people.”
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ham House converted what would have been its 57th annual Fourth of July Ice Cream Social into a multi-day Independence Days series, held from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. July 2-4.
Victoria Cote, historic site coordinator at the Ham House, said the goal of extending the celebration over three days was to spread out attendees, since the event typically draws upwards of 3,000 people.
“This was an event that we really didn't want to have to cut out of our 2020 season,” Cote said.
Each day featured modified Ham House tours and Victorian-era demonstrations, including candle-making, marbling and, of course, old-fashioned ice cream churning.
“We can’t get rid of that,” Cote said with a laugh.
And so Cocayne stood on the Ham House porch on Saturday, industriously turning the crank of the ice-cream churn, as the Americana Band played under the trees nearby.
But in one more COVID-related twist, instead of the cake and ice cream typically scooped by volunteers, this year’s attendees received small pre-packaged cups of ice cream, to minimize the potential for contamination.
Other traditional parts of the event, such as the Victorian-era lawn games and cannon salutes, were also eliminated this year.
“We decided to pare down and get more to the soul of the event,” Cote said. “The demonstrations, the cannons … while they provided great experiences, they were just little bits of extra. At the heart of it, it was about the history of the event and the site.”
A few dozen people came and went throughout the afternoon, and Cote said crowds had been sparse but steady over the three days.
Gayle and George Woodhouse, of Dubuque, and their son, also named George, agreed that the event’s historic roots were the most important aspect.
“It’s important to have this so (people) remember about the history,” said 11-year-old George, as he took a bite of his ice cream.
The Woodhouses attend the social every year, and although this year’s scaled-back festivities weren’t quite the same, the family was still glad that the gathering had been held.
“It’s become a family tradition to come here every Fourth of July, so we’re really grateful they still had some semblance of it,” said the elder George Woodhouse.
Maggie and Dave Schmitz, of Dubuque, attended the event as a way to celebrate when many traditional Independence Day functions have been cancelled.
“You want to do something on the Fourth of July,” Maggie said.
In the end, Cote said, the crowd may be smaller and the celebration more simple — and perhaps that’s a good thing.
“People can come ... sit on the lawn and have a nice, quiet family-oriented Fourth of July,” she said. “Just take a breath after all that’s been going on.”