FARLEY, Iowa — When nearly a dozen cousins set up a lemonade stand in Farley in September, the whole family and most of the community came out to support them.
The name on everyone’s lips was “Punk.” Steven Robert “Punk” Georgen was the inspiration for the sale. The children knew him as “Grandpa.”
Georgen died Sept. 9 of lung and blood cancer, ten days before the lemonade sale.
His 11 grandchildren, all under the age of 13, organized the lemonade sale to raise money for Hospice of Dubuque.
“We decided a couple of weeks ago we wanted to give all the money to the Hospice because they helped Grandpa get home,” Lauryn Link, 11, said.
Hospice of Dubuque attendants helped care for Georgen during the last weeks of his life.
This summer, when Georgen spent three weeks in the hospital, the grandchildren were disappointed they couldn’t visit. They were used to seeing him every day and were thankful when he was discharged and the services provided by Hospice of Dubuque helped keep him at home.
On the day of the lemonade sale, Sept. 19, they took home $1,132. In the weeks since, they’ve sold t-shirts personalized with the phrase “Punk Out Cancer” to raise even more funds.
“It was very successful,” Lauryn said.
“And very fun!” Charlie Georgen, 9, said.
Their grandfather would have turned 70 this weekend. His twelfth grandchild, Knox Steven Georgen, was born six days before Georgen’s birthday on Saturday.
After coming together to celebrate the day, the family plans to deliver $1,772 to Hospice of Dubuque.
“The kids were just so surprised to think of a number like 1,000 — that they were able to pull something like that off,” Georgen’s daughter Lisa Moore said.
The night before the big sale, the children stayed with their grandmother, Mary Kay Georgen, and made lemonade.
Everyone had a job. Lauryn and siblings Logan, Landon, Hailey and Brandon Link; Charlie, Charlotte and Clara Georgen; and Braelyn, Helena and Maddon Moore rotated through various duties.
Someone had to keep stirring the lemonade, others had to handle the donation box and deliver glasses to customers in cars.
Most of the planning fell on the older grandchildren, but their younger cousins and siblings made appearances as well, interacting with family and friends.
“They’ve been begging to do a lemonade stand for so long,” Moore said.
The children didn’t set a price. Customers could give whatever they wanted to the cause.
The children stood on chairs and announced loudly, “Lemonade for donation!”
“We also sold cookies,” Charlie said.
The plan was to sit out from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the customers kept coming, so they stayed open another hour. The parents had to be sent on a grocery run when they ran out of lemonade.
“We didn’t anticipate the crowd being so large,” Moore said.
They got to see many of Georgen’s friends, Lauryn and Charlie recalled.
Already, they’ve begun referring to it as the “first annual” lemonade stand.
The grandchildren agree that their grandpa would have been proud of them and have vowed to do a lemonade stand every summer.
“The best part was we all did it together,” Lauryn said.