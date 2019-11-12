Prairie du Chien officials are searching for a new fire chief/inspector. City Common Council members recently accepted Jeff Boughton’s resignation with a unanimous vote.
Boughton assumed the office in December 2017 after former Chief Harry Remz retired that August. Boughton previously served as fire chief in Boscobel and deputy fire chief in Verona.
The city is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. The full-time position has an initial salary of about $51,000.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2NCXgbW or call City Administrator Chad Abram at 608-326-6406.