GALENA, Ill. — Galena public schools’ top administrator ran the district without a state license for months prior to his resignation, despite notices and reminders from state and regional education officials, according to documents obtained by the Telegraph Herald.
State law requires that all teachers and school administrators hold a valid professional educator license, with each license holder responsible for renewing their certification every five years.
According to the Illinois State Board of Education and its online database, Greg Herbst’s license expired June 30 — about four months before he resigned.
Licensees have a two-month grace period to renew a license, which gave Herbst until Aug. 31 to renew his license with an endorsement to work as a superintendent.
Herbst’s license, however, remained lapsed as of Friday, according to the state board of education.
“A lapsed license is invalid for employment,” said board spokeswoman Jackie Matthews via email. “The school district, which is the employer, and the Regional Office of Education have the responsibility to ensure that employees of the district are legally eligible to work.”
Matthews said Herbst could be reviewed for unprofessional conduct under Illinois school code. However, ISBE had not received any misconduct complaints about Herbst. If the board determines Herbst’s actions harmed the district or its students, that could result in remediation and suspension or revocation of his license, Matthews wrote.
In a statement emailed to the TH on Tuesday, Herbst wrote that he declined an offer of assistance to renew his license, “knowing my departure from the district was imminent and necessary.”
“Professional reasons were articulated in my resignation letter,” he wrote without elaborating. “The individual toll of constant tension and feelings of isolation will remain personal.”
Herbst resigned in November after citing difficulties that he experienced working with school staff and the teachers’ union.
Brett Noble, a high social studies teacher who serves as co-president of Galena Federation of Teachers, said the union became aware of Herbst’s lapsed license shortly after his resignation.
“A teacher would be released from their position immediately,” Noble said. “It’s just something you have to keep up. It’s an element of professionalism.
“That’s not something you just find out about. It’s an ongoing process to be a licensed educator. … You’re constantly getting reminders. ... It’s shocking that could be ignored.”
Aaron Mercier, regional superintendent, said his office notified Herbst of the need to renew his license, the renewal timeline and requirements, which includes submitting documentation of required professional development.
“The district is responsible for making sure those who work in the capacity are licensed,” Mercier said. “We do give districts notification of a person’s licensure status.”
Having a superintendent without a valid license signing contracts and documents creates “a liability for the district,” he said.
“It is a significant issue,” Mercier said, noting it would require the local school board to remove that person and hire someone with the proper credentials to serve in the interim as chief executive or legal signatory for the district.
School board members in November hired Steve Bianchetta and Craig Mathers, both former superintendents, to jointly fill the position until a permanent replacement is found.
Both hold valid superintendent licenses, according to the state board of education.
Mercier said his office is not pursuing disciplinary action against Herbst.
“He’s no longer employed in the region under the license, so there’s no penalty I’m aware that would come from the state,” he said. “The situation has been rectified as far as I’m aware.”
Galena school board members reached by phone this week declined to comment and referred all questions to board President Chuck Korte.
Korte declined to comment on Herbst’s situation specifically, stating he could not speak because it was “a personnel matter.”
Korte, however, said board members do not regularly check the status of the superintendent’s license.
“That’s really not our job,” he said. “We don’t go through every administrator and see if they have the proper licensure. I don’t think you would find boards that do that year after year. It doesn’t seem to make sense to me.”