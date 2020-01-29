Superintendent finalists named

Two candidates are finalists in the Galena School Board's search for a new superintendent.

Interim superintendent Steve Bianchetta said school board members this week selected Tim Vincent and Chris Grode as finalists for the district's vacant superintendent position, previously held by Greg Herbst.

Vincent currently works as director of curriculum and instruction for Dekalb School District in Dekalb, Ill.

Grode holds the position of superintendent for Murphysboro Community Unit School District in Murphysboro, Ill.

The two are scheduled to meet and interview with school board members on Saturday.