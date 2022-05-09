A chart-topping rock band will headline a show during this year’s summer outdoor concert series at Q Casino.
Seether will return to the Back Waters Stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, along with opening acts 10 Years and Nonpoint. Casino officials shared details about the event with the Telegraph Herald prior to publicly announcing it this morning.
General admission tickets cost $49.50, and tailgate tickets cost $69.50. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13, at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino.
Seether, a South African rock band that formed in 1999, has had six No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Active Rock chart, including “Remedy,” “Fine Again” and “Fake It.” The band’s song “Broken,” featuring Amy Lee, has garnered more than 300 million views on YouTube.
The band also peaked at No. 8 on Billboard’s list of greatest mainstream rock artists of all time in 2021.
This summer’s concert will mark the third time that Seether has performed in Dubuque.
In 2008, the band headlined a night of the Dubuque County Fair. The band previously performed at the Back Waters Stage in 2018 and was joined by 10 Years for that show as well.
Formed in 1999 in Knoxville, Tenn., 10 Years had its hit song “Wasteland” reach No. 1 on the Active Rock chart in 2005. The band’s song “Novacaine” climbed to No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2018.
Nonpoint, a rock band from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has had 11 songs land on Billboard’s Active Rock chart, including “What A Day,” “Miracle” and “Left For You.”
This is the fourth show that Q Casino has announced as part of its summer concert series.
Rapper Ja Rule will perform at the Back Waters Stage on Friday, June 10, along with special guests Ginuwine and the Ying Yang Twins.
On Friday, June 17, Tesla will headline a show with opening act Not Quite Brothers.
Country music singer Chase Rice will take the stage on Saturday, June 25, along with Adam Doleac and John Morgan.
Q Casino intends to announce another Back Waters Stage show on Wednesday, May 11.