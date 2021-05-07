PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville students and staff are examining steps they can take to dramatically reduce waste in the coming years.
UW-P leaders recently announced an initiative to become a “zero waste campus” by 2025. That actually means officials will seek to divert 90% of unwanted items from landfills through efforts such as composting or recycling.
“It’s definitely going to be a process, but the cool thing is, the campus conversation has already started,” said Joshua Chamberland, UW-P’s waste minimization coordinator. “It’s become clear that the campus is very excited about reducing the landfill waste.”
To achieve their goal, students and officials will examine sustainable, systemic steps they can take to help reduce waste going to landfills.
One key aspect will be moving away from the use of single-use disposable plastics on campus, said Amy Seeboth-Wilson, UW-P’s sustainability coordinator. Other efforts could include expanding the school’s composting program and using more digital textbooks.
“For most items, you can divert them from the landfill,” Seeboth-Wilson said. “If you look at what’s in our landfills, it’s a lot of recyclable items, it’s food waste, and it’s plastic, and plastic isn’t as recyclable as we think it is.”
The initiative started with some students who proposed a zero-waste plan to Chancellor Dennis Shields and helped drum up support among their peers.
Those efforts included a petition signed by more than 400 students and a coalition letter signed by 17 university organizations, according to a press release. On a student governance referendum, 78.7% of students who voted said that they favored the zero-waste effort.
Chamberland said the students leading the initiative are set to meet with a group of administrators to examine the next steps for implementing their plan. Leaders on the effort will work closely with individual departments to look at ways to reduce waste.
“The possibilities are endless, and now that campus is really excited about it, it’s been fun to see what operational areas they’re bringing to the table to step up to the challenge,” Chamberland said.
Seeboth-Wilson said a goal for the effort will be to make systemic changes so it is easy for members of the campus community to participate.
“Basically, we want to make sure that our institutional decisions make it so easy for students, faculty and staff to do the right thing, that they don’t even realize anything’s different,” she said.
Ryan Lodico, one of the students who worked on the initiative, said students are willing to make lifestyle changes to meet the school’s goal and that doing so will have tangible, practical benefits.
“Tackling these environmental challenges has to start at the top, so at the institutional level, we have the ability to do that,” he said.