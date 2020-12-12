One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
James C. Peacock, 36, of Dubuque, was injured but was not taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a Dubuque Police Department crash report.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Central Avenue and East 20th Street. The report states that Peacock and Mark R. Scholtes II, 30, of Dubuque, were both southbound on Central. Peacock tried to improperly turn onto East 20th from the far west lane and collided with Scholtes’ vehicle.
Peacock was cited with turning from the improper lane and not having a valid driver’s license.