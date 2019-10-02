PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Following the loss of its jet fueling system — and subsequently a major client — overseers of Platteville Municipal Airport remain hopeful for the future.
At a ceremony this week, Platte- ville officials dedicated a new above-ground fueling system. It replaces two 30-year-old underground tanks, one of which was rendered unusable in March after water was discovered in the jet fuel stored inside.
“We look forward to future good years, but there is definitely some uncertainty with the loss of the primary client,” said acting City Manager Nicola Maurer. “The airport is working hard to attract new clients with the opening of the new fuel farm.”
After the discovery of water infiltration, members of the Platteville Airport Commission decided to forego costly repairs because the fuel tanks already were due for replacement.
“We would be spending a lot of money for what we thought would be a short time without the fuel,” said Bill Kloster, commission president.
However, delivery of the new tanks was delayed and jet fuel could not be pumped until early September. In the interim, a tenant, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., relocated flight operations after more than a decade in Platteville.
“Although PSSI is committed to supporting community businesses, we will continue to make decisions based on the best interests of the company, and at this time, it’s at a different airport,” said Gina Swenson, the company’s senior director of marketing.
Generally, fuel sales comprise $20,000 to $30,000 of the airport’s annual revenue, but it is unclear what impact the loss of jet fuel sales and PSSI’s tenancy will have in 2019.
The airport’s estimated 2020 budget shows a deficit of about $70,000, Maurer said. But the negative balance does not include fuel revenue.
“There is some potential that the picture might be brighter,” she said.
The commission has reserve funds it can utilize and the Platteville Common Council has the authority to transfer funds from the city’s general budget to the airport fund. However, an allocation was not included in a budget proposal, which the council will review in coming weeks.
Meanwhile, airport operations remain strong, particularly among crop dusters, said Alaine Olthafer-Lange, co-owner of A&A Aviation.
The company provides operations and management, flight instruction and aircraft maintenance at the airport.
The two new tanks cost the commission about $550,000. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation financed 80% of the project, while the commission covered the remaining 20%.
Kloster said the loss of revenue might set back the commission’s plans for a potential expansion to the airport’s 4,000-foot runway. Such a project could attract new clients, he said.