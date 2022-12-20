Authorities said a motorcyclist led law enforcement on two pursuits through Dubuque earlier this month, traveling 100 mph in a 50-mph zone.

Levi A. Mentz, 31, of 107 E. 32nd St., was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Central Avenue on warrants charging two counts each of eluding and driving while barred. Mentz also was cited with multiple traffic violations.

