Authorities said a motorcyclist led law enforcement on two pursuits through Dubuque earlier this month, traveling 100 mph in a 50-mph zone.
Levi A. Mentz, 31, of 107 E. 32nd St., was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Central Avenue on warrants charging two counts each of eluding and driving while barred. Mentz also was cited with multiple traffic violations.
Court documents state that at approximately 11:11 p.m. Dec. 5, a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed Mentz operating a motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 20 near the Southwest Arterial traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to stop Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at approximately 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit in the area of Dodge Street and Century Drive for safety reasons.
Dubuque police spotted the motorcycle at about 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Ninth and Locust streets. An officer attempted to stop Mentz, who left the scene, continuing at a high rate of speed onto Iowa Street to Fourth Street, then to Central Avenue and U.S. 61/151, documents state.
“The motorcycle reached speeds exceeding 75 mph in 50-mph speed zone and did not stop for several solid red traffic signals,” documents state.
City of Dubuque traffic cameras tracked the motorcycle to a gas station in the 2600 block of Rockdale Road, then to a residence in the 2700 block of LaMotte Drive.
Law enforcement went to the residence and located the motorcycle parked in the driveway.
“(Mentz) was contacted over the phone and stated that he fled the residence on foot and wasn’t going to turn himself in,” documents state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.