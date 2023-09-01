Today through Monday, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The holiday weekend will feature a variety of special events, outdoor activities and live music. All weekend events are open to the public and to hotel guests and are free of charge unless otherwise noted. Complete list of events: tinyurl.com/mt8e5s85. More information: www.eagleridge.com/ap-golf-special-events.
Today, Carnegie Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Artists Peggy Jo Brekke and Merlan Marting will be showing their work at an opening reception tonight, and Dubuque-based rock ‘n’ roll jam band “Marzipan Mailbox” will be giving a free concert from 6 to 7 p.m. in the library’s third-floor auditorium. Admission: Free. More information: carnegiestout.librarycalendar.com/events/month/2023/09
Saturday, Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville, Wis.
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a cruise to Riverside Park. Live music, activities, burn out box competition with cash prizes and more will be held starting at noon. Food and drink will be available for purchase; no carry-ins. Cruise participants can meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at Zinkle’s Piggy Wiggly in Prairie du Chien and at the Grant County welcome center south of Kieler. Admission: Free. More information: grantcounty.org/.
Saturday, Port of Dubuque Marina, 450 E. Third St.
1 p.m. The marina will host a bag-toss tournament, along with other family-friendly games, activities and music. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Entry fee: $10, waived for boaters (included in marina dockage fee). Team registration: 563-582-5524, or at the marina by noon Saturday.
Saturday, Water Street, Shullsburg, Wis.
3 to 8 p.m. More than a dozen food trucks will be selling food and drink in Shullsburg, and live music will be provided by Sarah Day and Frank Martin Busch & The Names. Admission: Free. More information: www.lafayettecountywi.org/explore.
Saturday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
8 p.m. Former “College Humor” writer and humor columnist Steve Hofstetter brings stand-up to Dubuque. Recommended for ages 18 and older. Admission: $28 to $103. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/mr8mm59z or at the theater box office. More information: tinyurl.com/3tn7tedu or by calling 563-589-4258.