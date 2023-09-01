Today through Monday, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The holiday weekend will feature a variety of special events, outdoor activities and live music. All weekend events are open to the public and to hotel guests and are free of charge unless otherwise noted. Complete list of events: tinyurl.com/mt8e5s85. More information: www.eagleridge.com/ap-golf-special-events.

