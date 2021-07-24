Dubuque County officials again are talking about a topic that has been a frequent discussion point for more than a decade — running out of space.
The latest discussion began with County Auditor Kevin Dragotto informing the county Board of Supervisors this week that election law changes approved by the Legislature this year will require him to move down to the Elections Annex if it is to be used as a voting location this fall.
The county’s current lease for the Elections Annex, 75 Locust St., also expires on Nov. 1, 2022 — days before the midterm federal election.
“I need my problem solved,” Dragotto told supervisors. “I don’t have time for an entire government to move to another location.”
But he said that, long term, the county purchasing a new building would lessen congestion in a tightly packed Dubuque County Courthouse and reduce the amount of leased space around the county.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff thinks the need for permanent space is great enough that he has held meetings with owners of buildings looking to sell.
“I think it’s a move in the right direction,” he said. “Instead of wasting the money (by leasing), we’re getting a return on the investment.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she, too, thinks there are problems with the county’s space situation.
But Supervisor Jay Wickham, the longest-tenured member of the board, remembers the last two times county supervisors worked on this issue.
“There is a $200,000 study in one of these folders or somewhere around here that we did right about the time I came on the board,” he said. “We also spent $13 million on a new space on the West Campus. It’s not like we didn’t address part of the issue.”
Wickham said the county’s space issue isn’t fixed because it’s difficult.
“It’s expensive, and there are a lot of logistics,” he said.
Recent history
In 2011, a consultant completed a study to assess the county’s space needs and develop a solution. One idea was to move offices into the Roshek Building in downtown Dubuque. Another was to construct a new building in which to move staff working in the courthouse and those working in leased locations around the county.
The county was still conducting, stretching and changing that study until the end of 2015.
“We’ve been through this all before,” Wickham said.
One outcome of that study was the construction of two new buildings on the West Campus at 1225 Seippel Road — an office space that now houses several full county departments and a road shop that spans more than 60,000 square feet. The old road shop and office building, located on City View Drive, were demolished.
The county’s need
Dragotto is happy to illustrate how tight space is for his staff.
His department is split between financial, elections and mapping. He has a small office in the corner of the fourth floor of the courthouse. Outside his door, six financial staff work in cubicles. At the entrance to his department are three more desks for elections officers. Up a spiral staircase are two desks for mapping staff on the fifth floor.
County officials previously looked at putting staff elsewhere on the fifth floor but were stopped when architectural issues were discovered.
During election season, three more staff are hired to run elections at the annex.
Seeking solutions
Dubuque County is already spread out. According to documents provided by County Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman, the county leases 10 properties around Dubuque at a cost of $294,280 annually.
And, according to County Budget Director Stella Runde, that amount has grown over the years.
One reason for all of the leases is that the county is required by law and/or agreements with other government agencies to house staff. The State of Iowa requires the county to pay for space for nearly 40 Department of Human Services staff, which costs the county $154,000. The county receives reimbursement for about $50,000 from the state, but has to pay the rest. Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region also requires the county placement. The CEO and assistant are in the Dubuque Idea Campus, along with the county’s mental health and disabilities staff for $21,600 total. The county also leases for space for the county Drug Task Force, Juvenile Court Services and the City Assessor.
“What you see in the courthouse is just a snapshot of all the people we need to house,” McDonough told the Telegraph Herald.
Sherman did not give numbers of county employees over the past 10 years, but McDonough said there had been little if any net gain over the past three years.
Around the country, many companies are reporting needing less office space, instead taking advantage of remote working opportunities highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. McDonough said she considered those, but that she does not think it fits for Dubuque County.
“I have a general feeling that our citizens expect people to be in their workspaces, where they can address them,” she said.
Wickham argued that people also do not want another county building.
“I recommend we solve immediate needs,” he said. “Then, if you want to look at long-term needs, look at the budget and you’ll get scared real quickly. Because they are multimillion-dollar solutions.”
McDonough, though, said that is the attitude that has left the county where it is.
“Maybe somebody should have been looking at this 25 years ago, but they didn’t,” she said.