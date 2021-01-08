Dubuque marked a leadership transition 15 years ago this month.
After having decided not to seek re-election in 2005, outgoing Mayor Terry Duggan made way for newly elected Mayor Roy Buol in January 2006.
“It really doesn’t feel like (15 years),” Buol said this week.
The longest-serving mayor in Dubuque’s history, Buol was re-elected in 2009, 2013 and 2017.
Duggan served as mayor from 1994 to 2005. He had unseated another 12-year incumbent, Jim Brady, in a 1993 election.
“It was a lot that went on in 12 years,” Duggan said this week of his time as mayor.
Duggan noted that the city experienced an economic turnaround during his tenure, which also focused on infrastructure improvements and the completion of the first phase of the America’s River Project renovation of the Port of Dubuque.
“We came into the 20th and the 21st century all at the same time,” he said. “It was the community coming together, not just the mayor. It was fun.”
Buol served on the City Council for 10 years while Duggan was mayor.
“We got along,” Buol said. “I certainly didn’t agree with the mayor on everything, but I tried to work with everybody who was on the council. That’s what representative government is all about. Overall, it was a good relationship.”
Buol campaigned in 2005 on themes he continues to pursue today, including sustainability.
“When I ran the first time, I said that the next five years will determine the next 50 years for the city,” he said.
Buol credits the arrival of his grandchildren for his focus on sustainability.
“I wondered what kind of world were they going to inherit,” he said.
Buol recalls a smooth transition with Duggan.
“He invited me down to his realty office, and we talked about the position of mayor,” he said.
A story published in the Jan. 2, 2006, edition of the Telegraph Herald examined Duggan’s legacy as a civic leader.
Duggan first stepped into the city limelight in the early 1990s as a member of a commission investigating the Iowa Trust Fund scandal, in which more than $24 million in city funds were misappropriated by the fund’s California manager. Recognition of his work on the commission served as a springboard for Duggan’s initial mayoral campaign in 1993.
The 2006 story noted that the accomplishments of Duggan’s mayoral tenure included revitalizing the downtown and Main Street areas, increasing the city’s industrial park acreage, expanding the city park system and improving city streets.
The start of the tenures of two other local leaders sandwiched Duggan’s first year as mayor. Mike Van Milligen became city manager the year before Duggan took office, and Rick Dickinson began leading Greater Dubuque Development Corp. the year after.
“It was very timely,” Duggan said this week. “The things I was going for were developing the Ice Harbor and economic development on lower Main (Street) and putting a positive image back on Dubuque, and the community succeeded.”
Duggan said he misses the civic involvement that came with serving as mayor.
“I’ve always enjoyed public service. That’s why I’ve served on the Iowa Real Estate Commission for the past nine years,” he said. “I miss a lot of the people I used to see, but there are things you don’t regret, either. Wherever you would go, someone would have a question, and I never wanted to subject my children to anything because someone disagreed with something I did.”