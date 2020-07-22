A Dubuque man accused of threatening to kill his mother with the hammer he was holding recently was sentenced to two years of probation.
Cory M. Jones, 22, of 2301 White St., was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree harassment, which was reduced from first-degree harassment. Charges of domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon and violation of a no-contact order were dismissed.
Court documents state that officers responded to Jones’ residence on May 2. His mother, Tara D. Jones, said he told her he was going to hit her in the head with the hammer he was holding, killing her.
Austin L. Jones said there had been an argument between Tara and Cory and that Cory hit the door with a hammer. Police said the glass on the door was “broken out.”