An opioid-addiction-recovery clinic with an office in Dubuque is closing its doors.
Polly Carver-Kimm, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health, confirmed Monday that state officials have been notified that Cedar Valley Recovery Services is closing. Officials have not been given any further details, however, she wrote in an email.
Reached Monday, officials with the business declined to answer questions on the record from the Telegraph Herald.
Cedar Valley Recovery Services offers an opioid-treatment program that includes counseling and methadone services, according to its website. Methadone is a medication used to reduce withdrawal symptoms from heroin and opioids and relieve cravings.
The business also provided evaluations for placement into drug treatment.
The business has offices in Dubuque, Marion and Cedar Falls, according to its website.