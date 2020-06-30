PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Prairie du Chien Parks and Recreation Department will host eight free concerts this summer, featuring a lineup of local bands.
Concerts on the River will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from July 9 to Aug. 27. The Aug. 13, 20 and 27 concerts will start at 6 p.m.
All events are located on St. Feriole Island directly west of The Depot, 200 N. Water St.
The scheduled bands include Momma’s Worry, High Mileage, Guttenberg German Band, Buck Hollow Band, Pigtime Fling String Band, 16 Strings and Stick, The Cool River Band and Nice Guys and a Dirty Mind.
Attendees must abide by social distancing guidelines of remaining at least 6 feet from other parties. Patrons should wear masks when they come and go from the park.
For more information, call 608-326-7207.