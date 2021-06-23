WYOMING, Iowa — A Jones County teen was killed in a crash Monday afternoon.
Lincoln J. Gravel, 16, of Wyoming, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
A report states that Gravel was traveling on Jones County E45 at 75th Avenue in Hale at about 2:50 p.m. Monday when he lost control of his vehicle. It drifted onto the south shoulder, and Gravel overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the north ditch where it struck a utility pole.
Authorities are investigating the crash, according to the report.